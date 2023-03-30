Indore: 25 feared trapped as roof of well collapses at temple during Ram Navami celebrations

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped

The roof of an ancient 'bavdi' (a large well) situated in a temple in Indore collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

