Indore: 25 feared trapped as roof of well collapses at temple during Ram Navami celebrations

Updated on: 30 March,2023 01:54 PM IST  |  Indore
A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The roof of an ancient 'bavdi' (a large well) situated in a temple in Indore collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival following which nearly 25 persons are feared to have fallen inside, eyewitnesses said.


A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.



An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

