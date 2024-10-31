Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Infants elders exposed to more heatwave days Report

Infants, elders exposed to more heatwave days: Report

Updated on: 31 October,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Overall, in 2023, about 181 billion labour hours were potentially lost due to exposure to heat in India—an increase of 50 per cent from those lost during 1990-1999.

Infants, elders exposed to more heatwave days: Report

Heat stress was hightest for about 100 days in 2023. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

Listen to this article
Infants, elders exposed to more heatwave days: Report
x
00:00

In India, over the last decade, infants and adults aged 65 or above were exposed to about eight heatwave days each year on average, an increase of 47 per cent for infants and 58 per cent for older adults, compared to 1990-1999, according to a new report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change.


In 2023 alone, people in India were found to be exposed to a moderate or higher risk of heat stress for about 2,400 hours or 100 days, while performing light outdoor activities such as walking, the eighth annual report, reflecting the work of 122 experts from 57 academic institutions and UN agencies globally, including the WHO and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), found.


Overall, in 2023, about 181 billion labour hours were potentially lost due to exposure to heat in India—an increase of 50 per cent from those lost during 1990-1999.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK