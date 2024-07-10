Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Looking for something fun to do Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

Looking for something fun to do? Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 11 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

Top

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Looking for something fun to do? Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

A still from the documentary

Listen to this article
Looking for something fun to do? Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend
x
00:00

Thursday
One step at a time


From the streets of Mumbai to the stages of New York, follow (below) Manish Chauhan’s journey in the film Call me Dancer by Leslie Shampaine. The premiere will be followed by a post-movie discussion. 
Time 6.30 pm onwards
At Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point. 
Entry First come first serve


Friday
It’s the climb


Pics courtesy/Instagram
Pics courtesy/Instagram

Add another sport to your fitness regime. Use beginner-friendly techniques to learn rock climbing indoors.
At Mumbai Movement Academy, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West. 
Time 10 am to 12 pm
Log on to troveexperiences.com 
Cost Rs 2,000

Saturday
Go with the flow

Explore your mind with (below) Shammi Gupta at this monsoon yoga flow session.
At IF.BE, Ballard Estate, Fort. 
Time 7.30 am to 8.30 am
Log on to linktr.ee/ifbe.space (to register)

Bond with nature

Take a guided four-km-long monsoon walk along the lush green national park in Borivali. Explore the diverse flora and fauna and interact with locals. End the trail by indulging in a wholesome tribal lunch.
Meeting point Cycle stands inside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East. 
Time 7 am to 11.30 am 
Log on to @sevatribe.in

Enter dino land

See your little munchkins take over Jurassic Park as they bring dinosaurs to life through LEGO bricks.
Age group 3.7 years to 4.5 years
Time 12.30 pm
At The Weaver Preschool, Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, Mulund West. 
Log on to @sundaybricks
Cost Rs 700

Brunch break

This Khar eatery’s  new Sunday brunch menu allows customisation of food at interactive live stations offering fresh salads, savoury kebabs, dosa, (above) pasta, and more.
At Out of the Blue, Union Park Road, Khar West. 
Cost Rs 1,200 (only food); Rs 2,000 (food and beverages)

The joke’s on you

What better way to prepare for a tough week ahead than being roasted publically? Comedian (below) Inder Sahani’s pan-India tour, Ab Hai Aapki Bari, is coming to Thane. He promises to deliver a good set of jokes, most of which you could be the subject for.  
At Backspace, Majiwada, Thane West. 
Time 8.30 pm
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style mumbai mumbai guide things to do in mumbai Lifestyle news Arts and culture culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK