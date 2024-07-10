Looking for something fun to do? Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
A still from the documentary
Thursday
One step at a time
From the streets of Mumbai to the stages of New York, follow (below) Manish Chauhan’s journey in the film Call me Dancer by Leslie Shampaine. The premiere will be followed by a post-movie discussion.
Time 6.30 pm onwards
At Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Entry First come first serve
Friday
It’s the climb
Pics courtesy/Instagram
Add another sport to your fitness regime. Use beginner-friendly techniques to learn rock climbing indoors.
At Mumbai Movement Academy, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.
Time 10 am to 12 pm
Log on to troveexperiences.com
Cost Rs 2,000
Saturday
Go with the flow
Explore your mind with (below) Shammi Gupta at this monsoon yoga flow session.
At IF.BE, Ballard Estate, Fort.
Time 7.30 am to 8.30 am
Log on to linktr.ee/ifbe.space (to register)
Bond with nature
Take a guided four-km-long monsoon walk along the lush green national park in Borivali. Explore the diverse flora and fauna and interact with locals. End the trail by indulging in a wholesome tribal lunch.
Meeting point Cycle stands inside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.
Time 7 am to 11.30 am
Log on to @sevatribe.in
Enter dino land
See your little munchkins take over Jurassic Park as they bring dinosaurs to life through LEGO bricks.
Age group 3.7 years to 4.5 years
Time 12.30 pm
At The Weaver Preschool, Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, Mulund West.
Log on to @sundaybricks
Cost Rs 700
Brunch break
This Khar eatery’s new Sunday brunch menu allows customisation of food at interactive live stations offering fresh salads, savoury kebabs, dosa, (above) pasta, and more.
At Out of the Blue, Union Park Road, Khar West.
Cost Rs 1,200 (only food); Rs 2,000 (food and beverages)
The joke’s on you
What better way to prepare for a tough week ahead than being roasted publically? Comedian (below) Inder Sahani’s pan-India tour, Ab Hai Aapki Bari, is coming to Thane. He promises to deliver a good set of jokes, most of which you could be the subject for.
At Backspace, Majiwada, Thane West.
Time 8.30 pm
Log on to in.bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 499 onwards