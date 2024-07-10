Looking for something fun to do? Attend these unique events in Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

A still from the documentary

Thursday

One step at a time

From the streets of Mumbai to the stages of New York, follow (below) Manish Chauhan’s journey in the film Call me Dancer by Leslie Shampaine. The premiere will be followed by a post-movie discussion.

Time 6.30 pm onwards

At Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Entry First come first serve

Friday

It’s the climb



Add another sport to your fitness regime. Use beginner-friendly techniques to learn rock climbing indoors.

At Mumbai Movement Academy, Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Time 10 am to 12 pm

Log on to troveexperiences.com

Cost Rs 2,000

Saturday

Go with the flow

Explore your mind with (below) Shammi Gupta at this monsoon yoga flow session.

At IF.BE, Ballard Estate, Fort.

Time 7.30 am to 8.30 am

Log on to linktr.ee/ifbe.space (to register)

Bond with nature

Take a guided four-km-long monsoon walk along the lush green national park in Borivali. Explore the diverse flora and fauna and interact with locals. End the trail by indulging in a wholesome tribal lunch.

Meeting point Cycle stands inside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Time 7 am to 11.30 am

Log on to @sevatribe.in

Enter dino land

See your little munchkins take over Jurassic Park as they bring dinosaurs to life through LEGO bricks.

Age group 3.7 years to 4.5 years

Time 12.30 pm

At The Weaver Preschool, Jag Jivan Ram Nagar, Mulund West.

Log on to @sundaybricks

Cost Rs 700

Brunch break

This Khar eatery’s new Sunday brunch menu allows customisation of food at interactive live stations offering fresh salads, savoury kebabs, dosa, (above) pasta, and more.

At Out of the Blue, Union Park Road, Khar West.

Cost Rs 1,200 (only food); Rs 2,000 (food and beverages)

The joke’s on you

What better way to prepare for a tough week ahead than being roasted publically? Comedian (below) Inder Sahani’s pan-India tour, Ab Hai Aapki Bari, is coming to Thane. He promises to deliver a good set of jokes, most of which you could be the subject for.

At Backspace, Majiwada, Thane West.

Time 8.30 pm

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 499 onwards