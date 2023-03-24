Breaking News
Infiltrator killed along Line of Control in Kashmir: Indian Army

Updated on: 24 March,2023 10:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

One infiltrator was killed at around 800 metres on “own side of Line of Control”

Infiltrator killed along Line of Control in Kashmir: Indian Army

File Photo/PTI


The Indian army on Friday said that it foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s northern Kupwara district and killed a militant.


In a statement, Srinagar-based Public Relations Officer of the army said that based on “credible inputs” received from intelligence agencies, about the “likely infiltration of terrorists”, several ambushes were laid in Tangdhar Sector in the intervening night of March 23 and 24.



“At about 0400 hours, suspicious movement was detected and contact was established by the ambush party as part of joint operation,” the statement said.


He said that one infiltrator was killed at around 800 metres on “own side of Line of Control”. Detailed search of the area was carried out at first light, which led to the recovery of one body with an AK series rifle. In addition, a bag was also recovered with three AK rifles and six magazines.

“Apart from this, more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, 03 x Pistols along with 03 x magazines, 02 x Chinese type grenades and miscellanies items to including medicines, food items etc were recovered.”

