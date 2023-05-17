Insurance 'scam' case: CBI searches at nine locations in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir

The officials told PTI that the CBI teams began a search operation Wednesday this morning at the residence of the former aide of the ex-Governor and other locations

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday carried out searches at premises of what officials described as the "then aide of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik" and eight other locations in Delhi and the Union Territory in the alleged insurance scam case, said a PTI report citing official statement.

The officials told PTI that the CBI teams began a search operation Wednesday this morning at the residence of the former aide of the ex-Governor and other locations. The agency move comes within a month of questioning Malik on April 28.

Earlier, his statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya, said the PTI report.

Two FIRs were registered by CBI in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by Malik in the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees, and civil works worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik had claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir governor between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019, PTI reported.

