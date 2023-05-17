Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > NIA raids in six states in cases of nexus among terrorists gangsters narcotics smugglers

NIA raids in six states in cases of nexus among terrorists, gangsters, narcotics smugglers

Updated on: 17 May,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The anti-terror investigation task force is carrying out the raid in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

NIA raids in six states in cases of nexus among terrorists, gangsters, narcotics smugglers

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article
NIA raids in six states in cases of nexus among terrorists, gangsters, narcotics smugglers
x
00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at over 100 places in six states following scores of cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, PTI reported on Wednesday.


The anti-terror investigation task force is carrying out the raid in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.



According PTI report, NIA had registered three cases last year following information suggesting that terrorist outfits and their sympathisers abroad were operating as members of organized criminal gangs active in the northern states of India for targeted killings and violent criminal acts.


Also read: Elgar Parishad case: Navlakha's plea to be put in house arrest in Alibag opposed

It has also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosives and IEDs among others across borders through a widespread interstate network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers, PTI reported.

Nineteen members of different criminal gangs, two arms suppliers and one financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, have arrested by NIA

Canada-based Arsh Dalla was designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news National Investigation Agency national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK