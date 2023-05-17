The anti-terror investigation task force is carrying out the raid in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Image used for representational purpose.

Listen to this article NIA raids in six states in cases of nexus among terrorists, gangsters, narcotics smugglers x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at over 100 places in six states following scores of cases related to narco-terror-gangster nexus, PTI reported on Wednesday.

The anti-terror investigation task force is carrying out the raid in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

According PTI report, NIA had registered three cases last year following information suggesting that terrorist outfits and their sympathisers abroad were operating as members of organized criminal gangs active in the northern states of India for targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

Also read: Elgar Parishad case: Navlakha's plea to be put in house arrest in Alibag opposed

It has also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition explosives and IEDs among others across borders through a widespread interstate network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers, PTI reported.

Nineteen members of different criminal gangs, two arms suppliers and one financier connected with the network under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, have arrested by NIA

Canada-based Arsh Dalla was designated as an "individual terrorist" by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 this year.

(With inputs from PTI)