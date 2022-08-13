Breaking News
Four killed as SUV hits stationary truck in bid to save stray cow in Chandrapur
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
India reports nearly 16,000 new Covid-19 cases, 68 deaths
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > News > India News > Article > Intention was not to target the public Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt

Intention was not to target the public: Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt

Updated on: 13 August,2022 10:02 AM IST  |  Dehradun
Agencies |

Top

Bhatt said on Friday that his demand for photos of houses that don’t hoist the national flag was only meant for party workers and not the public.

Intention was not to target the public: Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt

Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt. Pic/Twitter


Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt on Friday said his demand for photos of houses that don’t hoist the national flag was only meant for party workers and not the public.


Under attack from opposition parties, he said, “My statement was meant for party workers only as I want each one of them to respond to the prime minister’s call.”

However, he reiterated his statement made in Haldwani recently that the country will not trust those who do not hoist the tricolour on their houses on the occasion. 


Also Read: PM Modi’s campaign creates employment for youth, say Mumbai flag manufacturers

He added that anyone who has true feelings for the nation won’t hesitate to hoist the flag. “It is only natural. After all, why should any Indian have problems in hoisting the tricolour on their houses?” Bhatt said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uttarakhand bharatiya janata party national news dehradun

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK