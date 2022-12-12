International immigration racket busted in Delhi, mastermind held: Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said that during investigation, it came to light that the mastermind was running his illegal international human trafficking syndicate from abroad

Representational Pic

With the arrest of a 43-year-old man, Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted an international immigration racket involved in duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores.

Accused Gaurav Gossain, alleged to be the mastermind of the racket has been arrested in connection with the case, a senior official said, adding two of his associates were also held in the case earlier.

A detailed probe was initiated after several passengers were caught carrying fake VISAs, police said.

According to the police, in March this year three passengers who were supposed to travel to Paris by Vistara Airlines were de-boarded by the airline after French VISAs affixed on their passports appeared doubtful. The Vistara referred the matter to the German embassy who after scrutiny declared all the three VISAs as fake and counterfeit.

In the same month, another passenger who was supposed to travel to Paris by Air India flight, was found suspicious at the check in area and was found to be carrying fake visa, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said that during investigation, it came to light that the mastermind Gossain was running his illegal international human trafficking syndicate from abroad.

Gossain was hiding in Dubai and USA and frequently used to travel India to operate his racket. Hence, his Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued so that he could be arrested while entering in India, Singh said.

"In June, Gossain illegally entered in India via Nepal by road. He was using virtual international numbers in India and was using Whastsapp calls. Through technical surveillance and scrutinisation of his phone call records, team zeroed on his movement in Rohini from where he was arrested on December 8," he said.

"The agents are involved in arranging fake VISAs, travel documents along with their counterparts and they operate across India and abroad. They facilitate people in arranging fake visa through which they can settle down in other countries by unfair means," the senior officer added.

Police said 34 international passports, four fake VISAs along with other incriminating materials were recovered from the accused.

