Court grants seven-day interim bail to Umar Khalid for his sister's wedding

Umar Khalid. File Pic

A court here on Monday granted one-week interim bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots, for his sister's wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30.

Khalid, a former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), had moved an application seeking two weeks' interim bail for his sister's wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens.

Khalid was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020.

Earlier, on December 3, a Delhi court on Saturday discharged Khalid and 'United Against Hate' (UHA) member Khalid Saifi in connection with the Northeast Delhi riots case.

However, the court had framed charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, his brother Shah Alam and others in the case.

The FIR in the case in question was registered at Khajuri Khas police station. The case pertains to an incident of arson in a parking lot in the Chand Bagh area of N-E Delhi and assault on police personnel and others who had taken shelter from rioters there.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala issued the order, discharging Khalid and Saifi in the case.

The former JNU student leader, whose name had earlier come up in connection with the chanting of alleged anti-national slogans on JNU campus, had already secured bail in the riots case along with Saifi.

However, they continue to be lodged in judicial custody in connection with a 'larger conspiracy' in the 2020 riots.

