Amid escalating Middle East tensions, Congress lashed out at the Modi government for not condemning US bombings in Iran and Israel’s Gaza offensive. Citing moral failure, Jairam Ramesh and Sonia Gandhi urged Modi government to uphold its values and push for immediate diplomacy to de-escalate the crisis.

With all the tensions that have been going on in the Middle East, Congress has come out lashing the ruling party for not condemning the United States of America.

Congress during the early hours of Monday said, "US President Donald Trump's decision to unleash American air power on Iran makes a 'mockery' of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran.” While slamming the Modi government for neither criticising nor condemning the US bombing and Israel's aggression, Congress targeted the government amid foreign tensions.

The opposition party, Congress, also reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.

Jairam Ramesh, who is Congress general secretary in charge of communication, said that President Trump's decision to unleash US air power on Iran makes a "mockery" of his calls for the continuation of talks with Iran. as reported by PTI.

Jairam Ramesh on social media platform X said, "The Indian National Congress reiterates the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran. The Government of India must demonstrate greater moral courage than it has so far.”

"The Modi government has unequivocally neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing and Israel's aggression, bombings and targeted assassinations," Ramesh also said on X.

He added, "It has also maintained a deafening silence about the genocide being perpetrated on the Palestinians in Gaza."

As reported by PTI, his remarks come after the US bombed three major nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan – in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India's "deep concern" over Iran's conflict with Israel and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation through "dialogue and diplomacy".

The US intervention between Israel and Iran’s tension has surely triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint. With the US attacking the Iranian nuclear facilities, making things a lot more complicated, global tension, especially in the Middle East, looks even worse.

On Saturday, before the US bombing, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had strongly criticised India's silence on Israel's devastation in Gaza and Iran as "not just a loss of its voice, but also a surrender of values".

Sonia Gandhi, while expressing her views on the situation, wrote in an article, "It is still not too late for India's voice to be heard."

Furthermore, veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had also accused the Modi government of abandoning India's long-standing and principled commitment to a peaceful two-nation solution envisioning an independent Palestine along with Israel.

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, in the article, had also been critical of US President Trump for following a "destructive path" in West Asia after having spoken against America's endless wars.

