‘Is Karnataka poll about Modi or its people?’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress’s Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting, in Mysore district, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Taking a strong exception to Narendra Modi’s comments that the opposition party wants to “dig his grave”, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said there won’t be anyone in this country who wouldn’t want the prime minister’s good health. Calling such statements “strange” and questioning as to whether it is an election issue as it’s being used during the campaigning, she called on the people of the state to ensure this election is not about Modi or any other leader.

Hitting out at the Congress members, who had purportedly raised the ‘Modi teri khabar khudegi’ (Modi your grave will be dug) slogan, the PM had on several occasions during his campaigning in Karnataka asserted that people instead are chanting ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’. Addressing a public meeting here, Vadra said, “This election is not about Modi ji. This election is not about any leader, irrespective of the party they are from. This election is about your Karnataka, it is about your pride, your daily life.” If people of Karnataka fail to realise that this election is about them, the future of their children, an opportunity to save their state and culture, “you will be committing a big mistake”, she said.

Corruption allegations

Further accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Vadra alleged R1.5 lakh crore has been “looted” from the state. Seeking to highlight various scams, contractors’ dying by suicide, and the state contractors association even writing a letter to the prime minister alleging scams, she said, “But there was no action, as many of those involved were associated with the BJP. You might have read about Rs 8 crore seized (by Lokayukta) from the son of an MLA. Instead of action, the MLA was allowed to carry out a parade.”

Muslim quota to stay till May 9: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that the Karnataka government’s decision to scrap 4 per cent quota for Muslims will not be implemented till May 9 after the state sought time to file its reply. A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna will hear the matter on May 9.

10 May

Day Karnataka will vote for a new Assembly

