Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Updated on: 20 November,2022 04:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

An official statement released by the Ambani family on Sunday said, 'Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life'

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. File Pic


Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal are blessed with twins, an official statement released by the Ambani family on Sunday said.


It said that, Isha and Anand welcomed their twin-baby girl and baby boy on November 19. 



It further said, "Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."


Isha and Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal - founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm had tied the knot on December 12, 2018. The wedding functions witnessed many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and his daughter-in-law Shloka had welcomed their baby boy.

