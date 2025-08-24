The test, which demonstrated the parachute-based deceleration system for the crew module, was conducted in collaboration with multiple defence and research agencies, including the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), marking a significant milestone in preparations for India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme, the Gaganyaan Mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully carried out its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), marking a significant milestone in preparations for India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme, the Gaganyaan Mission.

The test, which demonstrated the parachute-based deceleration system for the crew module, was conducted in collaboration with multiple defence and research agencies, including the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

In a post shared on X, ISRO said, “ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end-to-end demonstration of parachute-based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.”

ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO,Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/FGaAa1Ql6o — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2025

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh recently informed Parliament that the development and ground testing of the Human Rated Launch Vehicle (HLVM3) for the Gaganyaan mission have been completed.

Providing an update on various components of the project, Singh said, “Propulsion systems for the Crew Module and Service Module have been developed and tested. The ECLSS engineering model has been realised. The Crew Escape System (CES), with five types of motors, has been developed and static tested. Necessary infrastructure, including the Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Crew Training Facility, and modifications at the Second Launch Pad, have been established.”

He further stated that precursor missions were already underway. “A Test Vehicle has been developed for validating CES and was successfully flight-tested in TV-D1. Activities for TV-D2 and IADT-01 are progressing. Ground network configuration has been finalised, IDRSS-1 feeder stations and terrestrial links established. Recovery assets and plans are in place for Crew Recovery Operations. The first uncrewed mission (G1) is also being prepared, with critical systems such as C32-G stage, CES motors, and HS200 motors realised and tested.”

Looking ahead, Singh highlighted that India’s long-term vision goes beyond Gaganyaan. After proving the capability for human spaceflight, the country plans to develop a space station—Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS)—by 2035. Approval has already been granted for the development of the first BAS module.

By 2040, India also aims to achieve a human moon landing, with mission configuration and training modules being aligned with this ambitious goal. Singh stressed that these efforts will not only position India among established spacefaring nations but also contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

(With ANI inputs)