As the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls begins today, a voter turnout of 11.11 per cent was recorded in the first two hours an official said to PTI

According to PTI, The voting began at 7am with tight security arrangements in place.

Among the 16 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley, the maximum voting percentage was recorded in Shopian at 13 per cent, followed by Pahalgam at 12.56 per cent, Kokernag at 12 per cent and Srigufwara-Bijbehara at 11.60 per cent since 7am, as reported by PTI.

The lowest was recorded in Anantnag at 6 per cent, said by an official to PTI, with the remaining constituencies in Kashmir Valley has polled around 10 per cent

J&K Assembly Election 2024: First elections since Abrogation of Article 370

Since the removal of Article 370 in August 2019, the polls are being held in the Union Territory for the first time. 24 constituencies in the seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir went to polls today.

J&K Assembly Election 2024: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah urge people to vote

Politicians are stirring up the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote and exercise democracy through various platforms.

PM Narendra Modi in his post encouraged the people participate, especially asking the first-time voters to "exercise the franchise"

As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2024

Amit Shah urged the people to vote for BJP also mentioning the change the government can bring forth

आतंकमुक्त जम्मू-कश्मीर का निर्माण, वहाँ नागरिकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा और विकास कार्यों को गति दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति वाली सरकार ही दे सकती है।



आज जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में मतदान के लिए जा रहे मतदाताओं से मेरी यह अपील है कि एक ऐसी सरकार बनाने के लिए बढ़-चढ़कर मतदान… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 18, 2024

"Only a government with strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect the rights of the citizens there and speed up development work. Today, my appeal to the voters going to vote in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government which is committed to education of the youth here, employment, empowerment of women and ending separatism and nepotism in the region. First vote, then refreshment." Shah said on X in Hindi

JKNC party leader Omar Abdulla said to ANI that the party "have been waiting for this day for 10 years" and is hoping for the turnout of votes to be in favour of the party.

"It is a very good thing, we want the people to vote for National Conference as it will benefit J&K. I spoke to some people, National Conference is getting a lot of votes from all sections. We are hopeful that we will win. We have been waiting for this day for 10 years. We will wait for October 8, but so far the reports are good," he said, as reported by ANI

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also encouraged the people, women and first-time voters to "exercise their democratic rights" on X

J&K Assembly elections commence today. I call upon all the voters whose assembly constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers & exercise their democratic rights. I especially urge youth, women and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 18, 2024

Rahul Gandhi has also urged the voters to vote for I.N.D.I.A. and assuring the people how their vote to the alliance will bring about change to the Union Territory in his post on X

"My brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir, today the first phase of voting is taking place in the state. For the first time in the history of the country, the statehood of a state has been taken away and it has been made a union territory - this is a violation of the constitutional rights of all of you, it is an insult to Jammu and Kashmir. Your every vote went to India - Will restore your rights - will bring employment opportunities - It will make women stronger - Will bring you out of the 'Injustice Era' …will make Jammu and Kashmir prosperous again. Today, come out of your homes in large numbers and exercise your democratic right – vote for INDIA." Gandhi said on X

जम्मू-कश्मीर के मेरे भाइयों और बहनों, आज प्रदेश में पहले चरण के मतदान हो रहे हैं।



देश के इतिहास में पहली बार किसी राज्य का statehood छीन कर उसे केंद्र शासित बनाया गया है - ये आप सभी के संवैधानिक अधिकारों का हनन है, जम्मू-कश्मीर का अपमान है।



INDIA को दिया आपका एक-एक वोट

- आपके… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2024