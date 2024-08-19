Among the most prominent pledges are the restoration of Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir special status, and the resumption of statehood, as well as the fulfilment of the Assembly's 2000 autonomy decision.

Omar Abdullah with party leader at the launch of National Conference's manifesto/ Screengrab

The National Conference (NC) has presented its platform for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, which includes twelve essential assurances. Among the most prominent pledges are the restoration of Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir special status, and the resumption of statehood, as well as the fulfilment of the Assembly's 2000 autonomy decision.

In June 2000, the NC government, led by Farooq Abdullah, tabled a motion in the Assembly aiming to restore Jammu and Kashmir's pre-1953 constitutional status. However, this was rejected by the Union Cabinet led by then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 2019, the Modi government repealed Article 370, dividing the former state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, reported PTI.

The news agency added that the NC's manifesto for J&K Elections also promises amnesty for political prisoners and a dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley. Other pledges include delivering 200 units of free electricity, alleviating power and water shortages, transferring hydroelectric power projects to Jammu and Kashmir, and providing 12 free LPG cylinders per year to economically disadvantaged individuals.

At a news conference in Srinagar, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah referred to the manifesto as the party's "vision document" and a path for government. He stressed that the party is making promises that it can keep.

The manifesto contains numerous additional major commitments, including a resolution opposing the Centre's decision to abolish Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and special status, as well as measures to cancel or amend laws enacted after August 2019 that impact the region's special status. The NC also committed to safeguarding land and employment rights, promoting communication between India and Pakistan, and achieving the release of imprisoned individuals.

If elected, the NC vows to repeal the Public Safety Act (PSA), streamline work verification procedures, eliminate "unjust" employee terminations, and end highway harassment. The party also promised to provide a comprehensive job package, including one lakh jobs for young people and filling all government vacancies within 180 days, the report further stated.

Reportedly, social welfare promises include a monthly payment of Rs 5,000 to women heads of households from economically disadvantaged families and the improvement of the public distribution system. In addition, the NC intends to form a Minority Commission and pursue a drug-abuse prevention policy.

Additional commitments include strengthening the agricultural and horticultural sectors, developing a strong health infrastructure, and establishing a medical trust to provide free insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year to individuals requiring heart and kidney transplants or suffering from terminal illnesses such as cancer.

The manifesto also promises to award tourism industry status and investigate new tourist hotspots in areas such as Pir Panjal and Chenab. Furthermore, the NC vowed to provide free education up until the university level and to expand the cities of Srinagar and Jammu, the PTI report read.

Omar Abdullah stated that the party received a wonderful response when it asked the people for proposals for its manifesto, with thousands of letters, emails, and comments arriving from all throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are set for three stages on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with results expected on October 4.