J-K elections: Omar Abdullah to release National Conference manifesto

Omar Abdullah/ File Photo

The National Conference will release on Monday its manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The document will be released during a press meeting by party vice-president Omar Abdullah in the presence of senior leaders, including members of its manifesto committee.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

The National Conference had formed a committee led by former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister and senior leader Abdul Rahim Rather to draft the manifesto. The committee also included other senior leaders, including the party's Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

The party had sought suggestions from the people for the manifesto, saying their submissions would be discussed and incorporated in the final document.

Mehdi had said the biggest issues for the party were the political and constitutional statuses of Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of the guarantees "snatched" from the people.

