Jagannath Puri Rath yatra 2023: Puri gears up for mega 'Rath Yatra' on Tuesday

Thousands of devotees Monday thronged this sea-side pilgrim town, a day before Lord Jagannath's annual 'Ratha Jatra' for which the Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements

Devotees pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra during the 146th annual Rath Yatra (Pic/PTI)

As many as 180 platoons (1 platoon comprises 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed in Puri, said Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur.

He said the town has been divided into different zones and sections for smooth traffic management.

A Coast Guard helicopter has also been pressed into service for beach patrolling.

Interceptor boats will be stationed at Paradip for any contingency, till July 2, a senior police officer said.

A total of 125 special trains will travel to Puri during the festival, an official said, adding, a large number of CCTV cameras assisted by drone cameras will function during the 'Rath Yatra'.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said it is expecting a congregation of around 10 lakh people in Puri on Tuesday, when the chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath are pulled till the Shree Gundicha temple.

Meanwhile, thee three gigantic chariots of the deities have been parked in front of the 12th century shrine for the festival.

Chief Secretary P K Jena, who was here to oversee the arrangements, said power distribution company TPCODL has been directed to ensure uninterrupted supply during the 'Rath Yatra'.

"The state government has also made elaborate arrangements keeping in view the hot and humid weather condition in Puri. Volunteers will sprinkle water on the devotees, and a green corridor has also been formed for any health emergency," Jena said.

