Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Court grants interim bail to one accused on grounds of serious medical condition

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday granted seven days of interim bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case in view of a serious medical condition.

The accused was earlier declared a Proclaimed Offender after he absconded. He was later arrested on August 2.

This case is connected with the violence between two groups in the Jahangirpuri area during a procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16, 2022. A Charge sheet has already been filed against the other accused in the matter.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg granted bail to Akbar alias Sanwar on medical grounds after considering the medical report filed by the jail authorities.

The court said that considering the medical condition of the applicant and taking note of the fact that he could be arrested only after he was declared proclaimed offender on July 22, 2022, the applicant is granted interim bail from September 7 to September 13, 2022, subject to furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 30,000 with two sureties each in the like amount.

Out of the two sureties, one surety should be an immediate family member of the applicant. The applicant shall not leave the area of NCT of Delhi during the period of interim bail, the court directed in the order of September 6.

After the expiry of the period of interim bail, the applicant shall surrender before the Jail Superintendent on September 14, the court ordered.

The counsel for the applicant submitted that the applicant is suffering from an infection in his leg and is in constant pain and the doctors visiting the Jail Dispensary have told him that amputation of his limb is the only option left.

He also submitted that in view of the serious condition of the applicant, he be granted interim bail so as to enable him to obtain proper treatment.

While granting the interim bail the court took note of the medical report which stated that in spite of good antibiotic coverage with daily antiseptic dressing, his infection is not subsiding and having continuous pus discharge from his wound.

The court said that from the medical report of the applicant, it is clear that his condition is not good and he is suffering from severe pain and infection for which expert medical treatment and care would be required.

"The apprehension of the investigating agency that the applicant might flee the process of law can be taken care of by imposing suitable terms and conditions," the court observed.

The plea was opposed by a public prosecutor who submitted that the applicant was actively involved in the commission of offences in question and since he had evaded his arrest, he was declared PO on July 22 by the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM).

He also submitted that a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also declared for his arrest while he was absconding. Since the investigation on the applicant is still underway, the possibility of influencing the witnesses and tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out, he said.

