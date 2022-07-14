Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet

The charge sheet contained 2063 pages and named 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding in the matter

Rapid Action Force personnel had reached the Jahangirpuri to keep vigil after clashes in the area. File Pic/AFP

The Delhi police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against 45 people in a case related to recent Jahangirpuri violence before a court here under various charges including criminal conspiracy and Arms Act, the agency said.

The charge sheet contained 2063 pages and named 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding in the matter.

A total of nine firearms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine Swords, and the clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of the incident and seen in videos have been recovered, the charge sheet said.

According to police, the Jahangirpuri incident was in continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the North-East Delhi riots of February 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on April 10, 2022, in different parts of the country.

