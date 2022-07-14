Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: Lake levels highest in a decade
Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police files charge sheet
Sri Lanka: Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in Singapore, not travel to Middle East
Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair moves SC seeking quashing of six FIRs lodged in UP
Vasai landslide: Five booked in two separate FIRs
Maharashtra govt cuts VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively: CM Eknath Shinde
Home > News > India News > Article > NSE illegal phone tapping case ED arrests Chitra Ramakrishna

NSE illegal phone tapping case: ED arrests Chitra Ramakrishna

Updated on: 14 July,2022 04:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The federal probe agency filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a week after the CBI booked them

NSE illegal phone tapping case: ED arrests Chitra Ramakrishna

Enforcement Directorate logo. File Pic


The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering complaint against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey and former NSE top bosses Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with the alleged case of illegal phone tapping and snooping case of employees of the stock exchange, officials said on  Thursday. The central agency arrested ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna in the case after getting nod for probe by court, according to the PTI. 

Chitra Ramakrishna was produced before a Delhi court that sent her to four-day police custody, PTI reported. 




The federal probe agency filed the case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), a week after the CBI booked them.


The CBI had alleged that Narain and Ramkrishna had roped in a company founded by the now retired Mumbai police commissioner Pandey to snoop on the stock market employees by illegally intercepting their phones calls.

Also Read: Mumbai: Juhu eatery owner ran bar on forged licence

The CBI, and now the Enforcement Directorate (ED), have named Pandey, his Delhi-based company, NSE's former MD and CEOs Narain and Ramkrishna, executive vice president Ravi Varanasi and head (premises) Mahesh Haldipur, among others, in their respective complaints.

The alleged irregularities of secret surveillance were found by the ED following which it reported it to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which asked the CBI to probe the charges, officials said.

(with PTI inputs) 

Sanjay Pandey national stock exchange news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK