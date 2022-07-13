Mumbai: Juhu eatery owner ran bar on forged licence

He goes into hiding after police file FIR; Epitome Juhu based on airport property

Epitome Juhu-Global Dining & Bar

The Santacruz police have booked the owner of Epitome Juhu-Global Dining & Bar for allegedly producing forged liquor licence during a raid at the restaurant, which is located on a property belonging to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Juhu Airport. The owner, Shrey Karia, has gone into hiding, said the police. Shrey is the son of Mumbai’s biggest cricket bookie Vishal Karia.

The AAI had given the land on rent to M Hemchand and company years ago. The rent agreement expired on August 15, 1994, but the land was not cleared. Thereafter, the AAI, Juhu Airport, approached the high court where the case has been going on since.



Its owner Shrey Karia

A social activist’s complaints to the BMC, the excise department, police and several other government agencies for two months exposed that Epitome Juhu was located on AAI, Juhu Airport, property measuring 3,935 square feet land. Activist Md Ahsaan wrote many letters to the BMC, stating that sale of alcohol on the airport property was prohibited. Thereafter, he met the collector, who, after an enquiry, suspended Epitome Juhu’s bar licence on June 21.

However, he allegedly continued serving liquor and Ahsaan filed a complaint with the Santacruz police. On June 23, the Santacruz police raided the restaurant and Shrey produced a licence. Police sent it to the excise department for verification, and it was found to be forged. The excise officer filed a complaint against the owner. Ahsaan said he learnt about the property and the restaurant through an RTI query he had filed.

Senior Inspector Balasaheb Tambe of Santacruz police station said, “We raided the restaurant on June 23, and the owner submitted the liquor licence that we sent to the excise department. A few days back, the excise department found out that it was false and fabricated. The excise officer filed a complaint against Shrey Karia for forging and fabricating government documents. We have not arrested anyone in this case yet. Moreover, the land on which it’s located is disputed.” The FIR was filed on on July 6.

Ashok Verma, director of AAI, Juhu Airport, said, “Epitome Juhu is built on the airport land, and we have been fighting for the plot since 1994, and for the rental as well.” Vijay Balamwar, deputy commission of the BMC, said, “On May 31, Maya R Chaudhary, DGM (LM) for airport director of Juhu Airport, wrote a letter to the excise department, informing that Epitome is located on an authorised land of the AAI. Moreover, the NOC of AAI, Juhu Airport, for liquor business is not approved.”