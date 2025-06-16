The Palace School, a private institution in Jaipur, was thoroughly searched by authorities after its management received a bomb threat via email and promptly alerted local police

A private school in Jaipur received a bomb threat via email. File Pic.

A private school in Jaipur underwent a thorough search on Monday after receiving a bomb threat via email, officials confirmed.

The threat was sent to The Palace School, leading its management to promptly alert local police.

The Palace School was founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family. Bomb disposal units and dog squads swiftly arrived at the school premises to conduct a detailed inspection. However, no suspicious items have been discovered so far.

