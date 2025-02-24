External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with heads of missions from 61 nations, visited Kaziranga National Park for an elephant and jeep safari. The delegation witnessed the park’s famed one-horned rhinoceroses and other wildlife before heading to Guwahati for the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, accompanied by heads of missions from 61 countries, embarked on an elephant and jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park (KNP) on Monday morning, officials confirmed. According to PTI, the diplomatic delegation arrived in Jorhat alongside the minister on Sunday night before proceeding to Kaziranga, globally renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses.

The ambassadors commenced their visit with an elephant safari in the park’s central range at Kohora, where Jaishankar rode Pradyumna, a well-known elephant in the reserve. Spouses of several ambassadors also participated in the safari, while envoys from countries attending the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit—such as Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia—were expected to arrive directly in Guwahati, as per PTI reports.

Following the elephant safari, the delegation enjoyed a jeep safari through the UNESCO World Heritage site, offering them an opportunity to observe Kaziranga’s diverse wildlife up close. Jaishankar and several diplomats were also seen feeding the elephants, engaging in a moment of camaraderie with the park’s gentle giants.

Speaking to reporters, the External Affairs Minister described the experience as “truly amazing,” adding, “We were fortunate to witness various animals, including the one-horned rhinoceros, water buffaloes, and different species of deer. Until now, we had only read about them in books or seen them in films, but experiencing them in their natural habitat is unparalleled.”

Jaishankar further expressed satisfaction over the increasing number of visitors to Kaziranga, stating, “I have been informed that over three lakh tourists have visited KNP this season. This is a highly encouraging trend. Our aim is to enhance the international profile of Assam and other Northeastern states, not only for tourism but also for investment.”

According to PTI, Jaishankar also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of encouraging domestic tourism, urging people to explore different states within the country. “India has a wealth of both natural and cultural tourism, making it an exceptional destination,” he remarked.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar shared glimpses of the visit, writing, “An early morning safari @kaziranga_ National Park, along with Ambassadors. Assam’s natural wildlife scenes are indeed stunning and pristine. Next stop – Advantage Assam 2.0.”

Responding to his post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his delight, stating, “Happy to learn that Hon’ble Minister and Distinguished Ambassadors had some very good sightings in Kaziranga. I look forward to hearing more about their visit during today’s #JhumoirBinandini.”

Several diplomats described the safari as an “unforgettable experience,” with many expressing a desire to return and further explore the region’s natural beauty. “This visit has given us memories for a lifetime,” one of the envoys remarked. The entrance to Kaziranga National Park was adorned with the flags of all the participating nations, marking the diplomatic significance of the visit.

As per PTI, Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Kaziranga Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, KNP Director Sonali Ghosh, and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Vignesh accompanied the guests throughout the visit.

Later in the day, Jaishankar and the ambassadors were scheduled to depart for Guwahati to attend the Jhumoir dance performance, featuring nearly 9,000 artistes, an event that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to witness.

The visiting diplomats will subsequently participate in the inaugural session of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Infrastructure and Investment Summit on Tuesday, which aims to showcase the state’s economic potential and attract global investors.

(With inputs from PTI)