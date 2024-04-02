Jaishankar calls for focus on manufacturing to compete with China economically

If we have to compete with China, which we should, then its solution is that we should focus on manufacturing here, S Jaishankar said at event in Gujarat's Surat.

During a corporate event in Surat, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke about the significance of focusing on manufacturing to compete economically with China. Before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election in 2014, he said that manufacturing, a key sector in all industries, was neglected, reported PTI.

As per the PTI report, Jaishankar said, "If we have to compete with China, which we should, then its solution is that we should focus on manufacturing here. Our approach towards manufacturing changed after Modiji came to power. Before that, people did not give much emphasis on manufacturing."

He added, "If we talk of rising Bharat, it will rise through technology. You cannot build strong technology on weak manufacturing. At any cost, we should put special emphasis on manufacturing, because that is the only economic response."

Speaking further on the impact of border tensions with China on Sino-Indian relations, he said, "As you know, there is tension at the border (with China). And this has caused abnormality in our relations. For that, our thinking is very clear that unless there is peace and stability at the border, the relations will remain in the same deteriorated condition."

Responding to a question about India's relations with Pakistan, Jaishankar, per the PTI report, said, "For us to tolerate, justify (terrorism) -- are all wrong. The only response to terrorism is counter-terrorism. And they should understand this to make it a deterrent."

As per the report, he addressed worries about the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying that, while it presents problems, India should continue to participate in the global forum to preserve its interests. Jaishankar also emphasised India's economic reforms and COVID-19 policies, which have helped the country emerge as the fastest-growing major economy and enhanced worldwide perception, the report added.

Additionally, he underlined India's leadership role and its appeal to international collaboration, highlighting instances such as trade deals with the UAE and technological collaborations with the United States and Europe.

Jaishankar spoke about India's cautious approach to free trade agreements (FTAs), focusing on tangible advantages and anti-dumping safeguards, the report added.

"An agreement for an economic corridor between India and Europe through Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached during the G-20 meet last year and collaboration with the Western world on emerging technologies such as semiconductors and drones have put the country in a unique position. These countries think that India is a unique, non-replaceable partner and (hence they) want to work with India at any cost," Jaishankar added.

He further stated, "Many countries want to enter into an FTA with India. Many of our negotiations are underway, but we believe we will only enter into such FTAs when benefits for us are clear and we are not hurt by opening doors for dumping."

He highlighted India's efforts to defend its nationals' interests overseas through mobility agreements with several countries, emphasising prospects for Indian professionals around the world, reported PTI.

"Indian doctors and engineers are in great demand across the world, and the country wants to protect the interest of its people going abroad and ensure they are given equal treatment," he said and added, "For this, we enter into a mobility agreement with different countries. In the last two years, we have entered into mobility agreements with Germany, Austria, Italy, France and Australia. For us opportunities exist even outside the country, and they can come in different forms."