Breaking News
Maharashtra elections 2024: These Mumbaikars drove back 680 km to vote today, will you go 2 km?
Maharashtra elections 2024: Unprecedented period in Maharashtra politics as state votes today, national parties rely on regional parties to win your vote
Mumbai: BMC to appoint contractor to get rid of abandoned vehicles
Mumbai: Man who only stole from rich nabbed
Maharashtra elections 2024: Voting across 288 constituencies begins
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Jaishankar Wang Yi review LAC disengagement process

Jaishankar, Wang Yi review LAC disengagement process

Updated on: 20 November,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
Agencies |

Top

Both sides completed the disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang last month

Jaishankar, Wang Yi review LAC disengagement process

EAM S Jaishankar with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Jaishankar, Wang Yi review LAC disengagement process
x
00:00

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed progress in the disengagement of troops in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.


It was the first high-level engagement between the two sides after completion of the disengagement process in the two friction points along the LAC. “On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China,” the external affairs minister posted on X late on Monday.


“We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation,” he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news rio de janeiro india china S Jaishankar g20 summit

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK