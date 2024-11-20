Both sides completed the disengagement exercise in Demchok and Depsang last month

EAM S Jaishankar with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jaishankar, Wang Yi review LAC disengagement process x 00:00

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi reviewed progress in the disengagement of troops in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

It was the first high-level engagement between the two sides after completion of the disengagement process in the two friction points along the LAC. “On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China,” the external affairs minister posted on X late on Monday.

“We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas. And exchanged views on the next steps in our bilateral ties. Also discussed the global situation,” he said.

