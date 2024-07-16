Jammmu and Kashmir: Officer among four soldiers killed in Doda encounter

"Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts. Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," White Knights Corps added

Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, official sources said.

The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said.

After a brief exchange of fire, they said the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer despite challenging terrain, thick foliage leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm.

Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

