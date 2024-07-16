Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammmu and Kashmir Officer among four soldiers killed in Doda encounter

Jammmu and Kashmir: Officer among four soldiers killed in Doda encounter

Updated on: 16 July,2024 09:10 AM IST  |  Doda
ANI |

Top

"Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts. Additional troops have been moved into the area. Operations are continuing," White Knights Corps added

Jammmu and Kashmir: Officer among four soldiers killed in Doda encounter

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Jammmu and Kashmir: Officer among four soldiers killed in Doda encounter
x
00:00

Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists, succumbed to injuries in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday, official sources said.


The encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a joint cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Desa forest belt, some 55 km from Doda town, late Monday evening, the officials said.


After a brief exchange of fire, they said the terrorists tried to escape but were chased by the brave troops led by an officer despite challenging terrain, thick foliage leading to another firefight in the woods around 9 pm.


Five soldiers were critically injured in the encounter and four of them, including the officer, later succumbed to injuries, the officials said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK