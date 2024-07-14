Breaking News
Asaduddin Owaisi speaks out after MHA gives powers to J&K's governor

Asaduddin Owaisi speaks out after MHA gives powers to J&K’s governor

Updated on: 14 July,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
Agencies

Top

In anticipation that after elections (if they are held) the BJP will not be able to form a government almost all powers have been “gifted” to LG

Asaduddin Owaisi

The Union Home Ministry’s notification on Jammu and Kashmir granting more powers to the Lieutenant Governor was issued by the Centre, anticipating that the BJP will not be able to form a government there if elections are held, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday.


“In anticipation that after elections (if they are held) the BJP will not be able to form a government almost all powers have been “gifted” to LG. The elected government will be a lame duck and will have no say in postings, security etc. It will be much like Puducherry,” he opined.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


