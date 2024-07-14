Asaduddin Owaisi speaks out after MHA gives powers to J&K’s governor

In anticipation that after elections (if they are held) the BJP will not be able to form a government almost all powers have been “gifted” to LG

Asaduddin Owaisi

The Union Home Ministry’s notification on Jammu and Kashmir granting more powers to the Lieutenant Governor was issued by the Centre, anticipating that the BJP will not be able to form a government there if elections are held, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday.

“In anticipation that after elections (if they are held) the BJP will not be able to form a government almost all powers have been “gifted” to LG. The elected government will be a lame duck and will have no say in postings, security etc. It will be much like Puducherry,” he opined.

