While being sworn is as an MP in the 18th Session of the Lok Sabha, Owaisi ended his oath with the words, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine"

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi takes oath as a member of the House. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article 18th Lok Sabha Session: AIMIM chief Owaisi takes oath as MP with 'Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine' x 00:00

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday concluded taking his oath as a member of the Lok Sabha with the words "Jai Palestine," reported the ANI.

While being sworn is as an MP in the 18thLok Sabha session, Owaisi ended his oath with the words, "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sworn in as a member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah, I will continue to raise issues of India's marginalised with sincerity," Owaisi wrote in a post on X.

Speaking with ANI, Owaisi said, "Everyone is saying a lot of things... I just said "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine"...How it is against, show the provision in the Constitution?"

Asaduddin Owaisi defeated BJP's Madhavi Latha Kompella with a margin of 3,38,087 votes in the recent parliamentary election for a fifth consecutive victory from Telangana's Hyderabad.

As reported by the news agency, on being asked the reason for saying 'Jai Palestine', Owaisi said, "Waha ki awaam mahroom hai (The people there are destitute). Mahatma Gandhi has said so many things regarding Palestine and one can go and read."

Several Palestinians have been facing the brunt of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.

On June 22, at least 25 people were killed and 50 others were injured in Israeli attacks on tents for displaced Palestinians in al-Mawasi, near Rafah, in the south of the coastal enclave, according to the Gaza health ministry, as per Al Jazeera report.

The terrorists based themselves in school compounds and were operating inside two structures in the Shati and Daraj Tuffah areas of northern Gaza at the time of the strikes, reported ANI.

As per the ANI report, the army said several of the terrorists killed had been involved in the October 7 attacks, held hostages and were planning further attacks.

Meanwhile, Kota MP Om Birla on Tuesday filed nomination for the post of the Lok Sabha Speaker as an NDA consensus candidate, a position he held in the previous House.

JD(U) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh told reporters that Birla's name was decided unanimously by all NDA parties and that senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh also reached out to the opposition for their support, reported PTI.

Hitting out at the opposition, Lalan Singh said they wanted a decision on the post of deputy speaker immediately despite Rajnath Singh requesting that everyone should sit together and discuss the issue when the time comes for the selection, reported PTI.

His Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal said it would have been better to have an consensus candidate and criticised the opposition for putting forth conditions, reported PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)