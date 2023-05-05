Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Indian Army personnel killed, 4 injured in Rajouri encounter

Updated on: 05 May,2023 02:36 PM IST  |  Rajouri
Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Indian Army personnel killed, 4 injured in Rajouri encounter

Representative Image. Pic/PTI

Two Army personnel were killed and four others were injured in a blast triggered by terrorists during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Friday, officials said.


"The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer," a statement by Northern Command said.



Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur, it further stated.


Indian Army is conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region, officials stated.

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on May 3, 2023. At about 7:30 am on May 5, 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs," the official release stated.

As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in a terrorist group.

The operation is underway.

Further details are being ascertained, officials said.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

