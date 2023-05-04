Breaking News
Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region, three injured

Updated on: 04 May,2023 12:24 PM IST  |  Jammu
The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed on the banks of a stream in Machina area of Marwah, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow

Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region, three injured

Army chopper crashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar region, three injured
An Army helicopter crashed in a forested, hilly area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, injuring three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, officials said.


The advanced light helicopter (ALH) Dhruv crashed on the banks of a stream in Machina area of Marwah, cut off from the district headquarters due to heavy snow, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal.



The crash took place around 10.35 am. The wreckage was found on the banks of the stream, he said.

Three Army personnel on board the helicopter, including the pilot and co-pilot, were rescued in an injured condition and airlifted to hospital.

For people in the area, helicopters are the only mode of transport during winter. Helicopters are also the only source of supplies, including rations.

There was some confusion earlier in the day over how many people were on board.

