Jammu and Kashmir: 2 people charred to dead, 5 injured as hotel catches fire in Ramban

Two people were killed and five others injured when a hotel caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday morning, officials said. Fire occured in Hotel Maa Shanti in Sanasar tourist place and spread fast engulfing the entire area, they said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service along with locals and police to douse off the blaze, which has been brought under control, they said.

Those injured have been hospitalsed. A magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban has been ordered, they added.

