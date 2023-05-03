Breaking News
One dead, four injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Updated on: 03 May,2023 05:04 PM IST  |  Poonch/Jammu
The cab was on its way to Mandi from Balnoi when the driver lost control of the vehicle

One dead, four injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

One dead, four injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
One person was killed and four were injured when their cab skidded off the road and turned turtle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.


The cab was on its way to Mandi from Balnoi when the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said.



After receiving information about the incident, a rescue operation was launched immediately. The occupants of the cab were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mohd Rustam from Balnoi, was declared brought dead, the police said.


The four injured, including an eight-year-old boy and two women, are undergoing treatment, they said.

