J&K: PDP alleges 'unbridled' exercise of power by 'security-bureaucracy combine'

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP's policy on Jammu and Kashmir and alleged the entire country is "hurtling fast towards Kashmirisation".

“The residents of J-K are faced with an existential threat as a distinct political, cultural, ethnic and religious collage that just three years back was a true jewel of the crown for our multicultural, multi-religious, democratic country,” it claimed in a resolution at a meeting of the state party executive here.

The party renewed its pledge to fight peacefully and democratically for the restoration of "our illegally snatched constitutional rights", a reference to the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"...We are doubly worried that, as our leadership had cautioned, the entire country is hurtling fast to what has now been aptly adapted as a metaphor: Kashmirisation," it said.

The PDP charged that Jammu and Kashmir continues to witness "unbridled exercise" of power by the security-bureaucracy combine drawing strength from those who represent none in the state.

The protagonists of accession to a secular, democratic India rejected the two-nation theory on the solemn pledge of Indian leadership that was included in the Constitution under Articles 370 and 35A, the PDP said.

"We are witnessing new narratives around Kashmir and Ladakh that have only further destabilised the region and increased challenges for our defence forces and economy," the party claimed at the meeting held at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's residence in Khimber area on the outskirts of the city.

It urged other opposition parties to reach out to the people of J-K as it hit out at what it called the "Akhand Bharat delusion of BJP leadership and their followers".

Referring to the recent militant attack in Poonch in which five soldiers were killed, the PDP strongly denounced and condemned resorting to violence of any kind for achieving any goal, and alleged "total collapse of security system" in Poonch-Rajouri districts.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) which has provided a breathing space to the population living in those areas.

"PDP believes the peace on borders should be used as an opportunity to revive the environment and peace process where it was left in 2005. Resumption of trade and travel should be prioritised along with the restoration of state's constitutional status," it said.

The party said there are no shortcuts to lasting peace in the state and region as is evidenced by the "complete flop of muscular policies adopted by the BJP government" in the last five years of direct rule.

"The process has to be led by the people and aided by our government and Pakistan. While forums like SCO and G20 are important for their diplomatic value, the PDP believes it is the SAARC that has the potential for changing the lives of the largest mass of poverty-stricken people inhabiting South Asia," it said.

The party called upon the national leadership to rise above its "domestic political engagement and acquire for India its natural leadership role in South Asia".

"It's in the revival of SAARC and establishment of lasting peace with dignity in J-K that India can genuinely become a 'Vishwaguru' and lead its own economic revival along with its neighbours' and rest of the world," it added.

The party called for the release of all political prisoners as a goodwill gesture and demanded the security agencies be held accountable for their actions.

The party reiterated its commitment towards making every effort to facilitate and ensure the dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandit migrants and condemned the violence perpetrated selectively against them.

"We believe the socio-cultural structure of Kashmir will remain incomplete without their dignified return to their homes," it said.