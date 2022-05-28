Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:46 AM IST  |  Udhampur
ANI |

In a separate incident, 27 passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the Battal Ballain bridge in Udhampur district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Two people were killed when a minibus fell into the Tawi river after the driver lost control of the vehicle while crossing a bridge , police said on May 28.
The accident occurred near Bikram Chowk late Friday night, they said.

The bus driver, who was speeding, lost control of the vehicle while crossing the Tawi bridge. The bus smashed the concrete fence of the bridge before landing on the river bed, resulting in the death of two occupants whose identities are being ascertained, the police said.





In a separate incident, 27 passengers were injured after a speeding bus overturned on the Battal Ballain bridge in Udhampur district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the early hours on May 28, according to the police.

The bus was on its way to Doda district from Jammu, the police said.

They said the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, six of them were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) for specialised treatment. 

