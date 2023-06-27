Jammu and Kashmir: 8 killed, 16 injured in three separate road accidents

Eight persons were killed and at least sixteen others injured after three vehicles skidded off the road in the hilly Doda and Ramban districts in Jammu and Kashmir in three separate incidents

"In the first accident near Chattergalla top on Bhaderwah-Pathankot National Highway in Doda, five persons died after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge," said Vinod Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhaderwah.

According to the police official, eleven other passengers travelling in the vehicle were rescued and are being shifted to a hospital.

"The accident took place at Guldanda meadow area after which police launched a rescue operation immediately," the officer said.

"The passenger vehicle was on its way to Bhaderwah from Bani area of Kathua district," he added.

In the second incident, one Javaid Ahmad died and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Bhalla area of Doda district.

"The injured have been sent to a hospital," the police official said.

The third accident happened in Ramban district, two persons - Mohammad Afzal and Mohammad Azmat - were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell over 200 metres into a gorge along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Rampari.

"One person was critically injured in the accident and has been sent to a hospital by the rescue team," the police officer said.

(with inputs from PTI)