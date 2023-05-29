Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: AAP holds protests against ECI for delay in Assembly election

Updated on: 29 May,2023 05:36 PM IST  |  Jammu
The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) here for the delay in holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.


The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu.


The leaders raised anti-ECI and anti-BJP slogans outside the election office alleging that it had become a puppet in the hands of the BJP.


"The ECI has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP. We want ECI to work independently", Tony told reporters here.

Tony, who sat on dharna along with other leaders, said, ECI is ready to hold elections of the panchayat, corporation, town area committee, MP, DDC and BDC. What is the problem in holding Assembly elections?"

Questioning the Commission, Tony demanded the restoration of democratic government in the Union Territory by holding the Assembly elections.

We should get our justice and have an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

jammu and kashmir news India news national news aam aadmi party india bharatiya janata party

