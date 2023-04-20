Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawans killed in suspected fire incident in Poonch

Updated on: 20 April,2023 04:17 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.


The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.



According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike, the sources said.


Two-three jawans were killed, they said.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more updates)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

news india jammu and kashmir kashmir indian army

