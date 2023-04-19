Shooting stones kill two persons on Srinagar-Jammu highway

The truck was on its way to Srinagar when it came under shooting stones

Two persons were killed after a shooting stone hit a truck on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Digdole area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The truck was on its way to Srinagar when it came under shooting stones. The driver and his helper died in the accident.

Both residents of southern Pulwama district, have been identified as Maqsood Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman Lone, a resident of Hall Mughalpora and Naveed Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nikas Pura.