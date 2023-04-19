Breaking News
Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,100 new cases, four deaths
BEST asks advertising agency to ensure reflective tapes on its buses are visible
With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals
NCP accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar's next political move
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Shooting stones kill two persons on Srinagar Jammu highway

Shooting stones kill two persons on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Updated on: 19 April,2023 10:22 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The truck was on its way to Srinagar when it came under shooting stones

Shooting stones kill two persons on Srinagar-Jammu highway

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Shooting stones kill two persons on Srinagar-Jammu highway
x
00:00

Two persons were killed after a shooting stone hit a truck on Srinagar-Jammu national highway near Digdole area of Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.


The truck was on its way to Srinagar when it came under shooting stones. The driver and his helper died in the accident.



Also read: Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village in Pune


Both residents of southern Pulwama district, have been identified as Maqsood Ahmad son of Abdul Rehman Lone, a resident of Hall Mughalpora and Naveed Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a resident of Nikas Pura.

Do you participate in rescuing animals in Mumbai?
srinagar jammu and kashmir kashmir news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK