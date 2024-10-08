When asked about the provision about the nomination of five MLAs by the LG, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the administration should await the advice of the elected government

Amid ongoing Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results 2024, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday asserted there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations", reported news agency PTI.

"Transparency should be there. Whatever happens should be done in a transparent manner. There should be no fiddling with the peoples' mandate. If the mandate of the people is against the BJP, then the BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' (machinations) or something else," Abdullah told reporters as early trends for Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results 2024 showed the party ahead of the BJP and other rivals, reported PTI.

"The Raj Bhavan and the Centre should accept the decision of people the way we did in the Parliamentary polls," Abdullah told reporters.

The NC leader, who is contesting the assembly polls from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, expressed hope his party's alliance with the Congress will with the polls.

"We have hopes of a win, but the rest is in the hands of God. We will come to know around the noon what the people of J-K have decided," he added, reported PTI.

When asked about the provision about the nomination of five MLAs by the LG, the former chief minister of the erstwhile state of J-K said the administration should await the advice of the elected government.

"Some lawyers have given their opinion. Our lawyer, who helped us win on the Ladakh (symbol) issue (in Lok Sabha election), has said the LG has no right to nominate the MLAs. This is the right of an elected government after the assembly is formed. This happens in Parliament as well. When Pranab Mukherjee was the President, who was made President by the Congress party, when the nominations happened, it was done on the advice of the Modi government, and he did not nominate the Congress members," Abdullah said on Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results 2024, reported PTI.

"So, the LG should keep on mind the Constitution and these five seats should be filled with the advice of the elected government," the NC vice president added, reported PTI.

Asked about the speculations of the PDP joining the NC-Congress alliance post-poll for government formation, Abdullah said the alliance has neither sought any support, nor has it received any from the PDP yet.

"Let the results come out first. No one has numbers yet," he said.

Asked about the early trends giving a lead to his party, the NC leader said he does not go by early trends.

"Last time (in Lok Sabha polls), while I was on morning run, according to the early trends, I was winning. Then once I reached home, it changed. We will talk after lunch," he said, reported PTI.

