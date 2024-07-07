Jammu and Kashmir encounter: Four terrorists gunned down, two army soldiers killed in Kulgam

According to officials, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday and were ongoing

Nearly four terrorists were neutralised and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter.

The defence officials on Sunday said that four terrorists have been neutralised and two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action in separate encounters with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, reported news agency ANI.

According to officials, two separate encounters broke out in Kulgam district on Saturday and were ongoing, reported ANI.

The first Jammu and Kashmir encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Modergam village. Hours later, another encounter broke out in the Frisal Chinnigam area of the district.

"Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operations in Kulgam. Two Indian Army soldiers also lost their lives in the Jammu and Kashmir encounter. The operations are still on," defence officials said, reported ANI.

More details are awaited.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a "spike" in the number of terrorist attacks in the past few months.

In June, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, ADGP Anand Jain had said, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday handed over appointment letters to the Special Police Officers (SPOs) who recently neutralised three terrorists in the Gandoh area who had sneaked into the Doda District, reported ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain said, "When the police personnel, which includes SPOs, work in this manner to keep the public safe, then to encourage them we absorb them as constables and we want that under this one ceremony, their families, community, people, cities, and villages, everyone should feel proud of their boys who come forward and work for their soil, for its protection...," reported ANI.

An encounter between terrorists and security personnel began on June 26 at the Gandoh area of Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

On June 27, three terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)