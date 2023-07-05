Jammu and Kashmir: Four dead, five injured in car accident in Rajouri

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2023 10:03 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

GMC Rajouri Medical Superintendent said that the injured are under treatment at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri

Four people died and five sustained injuries after a car met with an accident in the Thanamandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.


One deceased identified as Mohd Younis was declared brought dead.


GMC Rajouri Medical Superintendent said that the injured are under treatment at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital in Rajouri.


Victims are residents of Bhanghai village of Thanamandi town.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

