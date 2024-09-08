The arrest was made during a naka of police established at Kallar Chowk on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway, said police.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: Man held with 9 kg of narcotics substance in Rajouri x 00:00

Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district on Saturday nabbed a man from Chhattisgarh along with nine kilogrammes of a narcotics substance, said police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrest was made during a naka of police established at Kallar Chowk on Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway, said police.

During naka checking, a team of police was conducting frisking of vehicles and pedestrians when a man tried to escape from the spot after noticing the naka team, said police.

Upon his suspicious movement, cops managed to intercept him, and subsequently he was detained, and during frisking, a consignment of narcotics, nine kilogrammes and likely Ganja, was recovered that has been seized subsequently, police added.

Accused Umesh Kumar Sahu, a resident of Chhattisgarh, has been arrested, and a case under FIR 390/2024 U/Ss 8/20 NDPS Act has been registered in Rajouri, informed police.

The recovery has been made by a team of police under the supervision of Deputy SP Headquarters Satish Kumar and SHO Rajouri Abid Shah, said police.

SSP Rajouri Randeep Kumar said that tightening noose against drugs and narcotics peddlers is among the top priorities of police, and a number of FIRs have been registered in this contest in the recent past.

He further appealed to people to share information about people involved in this crime and said that people can approach the District Police Office (DPO) directly to share information, further assuring that their identity will be kept completely secret.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever