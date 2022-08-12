Jammu and Kashmir: Migrant worker shot dead in Bandipora

Mohammad Tamheed, who identified himself as Amrez's brother, said they were sleeping when they heard gunshots around 12:20 am

A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Friday.

The attack took place around midnight, they said.

"During intervening night, #terrorists fired upon & injured one outside #labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura Besarh #Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, #Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

Mohammad Tamheed, who identified himself as Amrez's brother, said they were sleeping when they heard gunshots around 12:20 am.

"We were sleeping and it was 12:20 am when my younger brother woke me up, saying some shots were fired. I told him such things happen, so sleep. But he told me that he will take a look as another brother was not in the room. He went downstairs and saw him (Amrez) covered in blood. We called the Army. They came and took him to Hajin. The doctors there told us to take him to Srinagar, but he succumbed on the way," Tamheed said.

Tamheed and Amrez's colleagues appealed to the government to help them take his body back to Bihar.

Apni Party leader and former MLA of Bandipora Usman Majid condemned the attack.

"I strongly condemn the killing of non-local labourer Mohd Amrez in #Saudnara area of District #Bandipora. Killing innocents is in no way bravery, but a pure cowardly attack which deserves the highest form of condemnation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," he wrote on Twitter.

Amrez is the fourth non-local killed in a targeted attack in Kashmir so far this year.

