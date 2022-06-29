Jammu and Kashmir: Mine explodes along LoC in Poonch

Officials said the mine exploded due to movement of an animal near the border

Representation Pic

A mine blast took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Officials said the mine exploded due to movement of an animal near the border.

