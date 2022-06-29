Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2022 02:15 PM IST  |  Jammu
Officials said the mine exploded due to movement of an animal near the border

Jammu and Kashmir: Mine explodes along LoC in Poonch

A mine blast took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Officials said the mine exploded due to movement of an animal near the border. 


 

