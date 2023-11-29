Authorities at the National Institute of Technology in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar Wednesday suspended the classwork at the Institute following protests over a student's alleged “blasphemous” social media post on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

File Photo

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Srinagar suspends academic activities after protests over alleged blasphemous social media post x 00:00

Authorities at the National Institute of Technology in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar Wednesday suspended the classwork at the Institute following protests over a student's alleged “blasphemous” social media post on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Quoting officials newswire PTI reported that all academic activities, including classes, examinations, and administrative work, remain suspended. A notification to this effect was issued by in-charge Registrar of the NIT Srinagar, Atikur Rehman, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protests were held at the institute on Tuesday over a student's social media post allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The protesters demanded stringent action against the non-local student who has been sent home on leave.

The students blocked both the gates of the institution, located in Nigeen area of the city, and raised slogans inside the campus. After the protests, police registered a case and started investigation.

"The police received information about a protest by students at the NIT campus. Upon investigation, it was discovered that a student had posted objectionable content on social media, though the video was not the student's own, but taken from YouTube, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi said on late Tuesday.

Also read: War against militancy in J&K not fully over; security forces suffering losses but will not back down from the fight: Police chief

Birdi said the content of the post has hurt the religious feelings of the people.

"The police have received a written complaint from the NIT registrar urging legal action. We have taken legal action under relevant sections of the law. The investigation is going on, the IGP had said.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama Jammu and Kashmir, a religious conglomerate headed by head priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has condemned the “blasphemous remarks” against the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by a student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, terming it totally unacceptable.

In a statement, the leading members of the MMU said that the reverence and honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is dearer to a Muslim than his or her life and such blasphemous remarks will not be tolerated by the Muslims of valley.

Taking note of the incident, MMU demanded that a thorough investigation be conducted into how and why this incident occurred, and all those found involved be brought to book, the statement said.

MMU said that they hope that this insolence will be taken seriously by the authorities and serious efforts will be made to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. (With inputs from agencies)