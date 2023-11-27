Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain on Monday said that the war against militancy in the erstwhile state is not fully over and security forces may be suffering losses but will not back down from the fight

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain

Listen to this article War against militancy in J&K not fully over; security forces suffering losses but will not back down from the fight: Police chief x 00:00

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain on Monday said that the war against militancy in the erstwhile state is not fully over and security forces may be suffering losses but will not back down from the fight.

The forces, he said according to news wire PTI, were trying to minimise losses. "If the challenge is to move forward even though we have to bear losses... we will not back down from that challenge,” Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was talking to reporters after paying obeisance at Srinagar's Chatipadshai Gurudwara on the occasion of Gurpurab.

“This war is not over fully yet. The war will only end when one side acknowledges that there is no benefit in it and it will not take them anywhere other than bloodshed. Till that time, as far as our fight is concerned, it is a reality that losses happen but we have to move forward by bearing those losses. We cannot back down from this war,” Swain said.

Responding to a query, he said infiltration increases at some places and decreases at some others with every snowfall. “It is a matter of strategy and cannot be discussed publicly,” he said.

Last week, five army personnel, including two captains, were killed in an operation in Rajouri. In the same operation, two terrorists, including a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander trained in Afghanistan, were gunned down.

Also read: Cold wave sweeps Kashmir, Srinagar shivers as temperature drops below freezing point

In another news from Jammu and Kashmir, two persons were killed and another injured when a load carrier fell into a 250-feet-deep gorge in Doda district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Tantana area of Gundana tehsil around 5 am, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda Abdul Qyoom said the load carrier was on its way to Gundana from Thathri when the driver of the vehicle, carrying two passengers and five cattle, lost control.

The deceased have been identified as Mir Ali of Konthal and Zafarullah of Dandi Bhala. The driver Aqib Gulzar has been admitted to hospital with serious injuries, the police officer said, adding a case has been registered in the matter and further investigation was underway. (With inputs from PTI)