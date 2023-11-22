Cold wave sweeps Kashmir, Srinagar shivers as temperature drops below freezing point

Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of this season as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the valley

Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of this season as the minimum temperature settled below the freezing point across the valley, officials said on Wednesday.

Fog engulfed the valley in the morning hours, disrupting incoming air traffic to Sheikh-ul-Aalam international airport in Srinagar.

However, normal flight operations resumed soon as the fog dissipated due to increase in temperature, news wire PTI reported.

The dense fog cover in the mornings is due to the intensifying cold wave conditions in the valley.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius compared to minus 1.2 degrees Celsius a night earlier, the officials said adding it was the coldest night in the city this winter.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in Kashmir as the minimum settled at minus 3.3 degrees Celsius while Pulwama recorded a low of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, they said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.0 degrees Celsius while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir and Kokernag in South Kashmir were the only places where the minimum settled above the freezing point on Tuesday night. Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius while Kokernag recorded 0.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has issued an advisory for school-going children and elderly persons that they must use face masks while exposed to foggy weather conditions during morning and evening hours.

Fog is a weather condition in which very small drops of water come together to form a thick cloud close to the land or sea, making it difficult to see. Thick fog makes driving difficult, reducing visibility to a few metres.

In view of the persistent cold weather conditions, reports on Wednesday said that the authorities in the region are planning to shut the schools for winter vacations upto class 5. However there hasn’t been any official confirmation in the regard so far. (With inputs from agencies)