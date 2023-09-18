Jammu and Kashmir: Operation to flush out terrorists enters fifth day

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday

Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists at Kokernag area, in Anantnag district on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The operation to flush out terrorists hiding in Gadole forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered the fifth day on Sunday as security forces widened the area of operation to neighbouring villages and fired several mortar shells towards the forest, officials said.

Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up since Wednesday after killing two Army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in the initial exchange of fire, the officials said.

As the assault resumed on Sunday morning, the security forces fired several mortar shells towards the forest, they said.

They said there were several cave-like hideouts in the forest area and drones were being used to pinpoint their locations to carry out attacks on them.

Drone footage showed a terrorist running for cover after one such hideout was hit by shells fired by security forces on Friday.

The security cordon has been extended to neighbouring Posh Kreeri area as a precautionary measure to ensure that terrorists don’t slip into civilian habitation, the officials said. The police believe two to three terrorists are trapped in the forest area as the forces maintained a tight cordon.

