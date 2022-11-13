×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > News > India News > Article > JK Police to procure mine protected vehicles other equipment to boost anti terror operations

J&K Police to procure mine-protected vehicles, other equipment to boost anti-terror operations

Updated on: 13 November,2022 05:01 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

According to officials, the vehicles should protect police personnel against improvised explosive device (IED) and mine attacks

J&K Police to procure mine-protected vehicles, other equipment to boost anti-terror operations

Representational Pic


The Jammu and Kashmir Police is all set to procure seven mine-protected vehicles (MPVs), five remotely operated vehicles (RoVs), and 18 under-vehicle surveillance systems (UVSS), officials said on Sunday.


The special vehicles and equipment will boost the security and surveillance abilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police engaged in counter-terrorism operations, they said.



Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra will ensure govt is held accountable on people's issues: Cong


Police headquarters recently floated bids on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for purchasing the security equipment and vehicles.

According to officials, the vehicles should protect police personnel against improvised explosive device (IED) and mine attacks.

Besides, police are also procuring two bomb baskets -- designed to withstand blasts -- and 260 bullet-resistant shields, for which bids have been floated, they said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will you pay for `official` Twitter labels?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
jammu and kashmir news india Crime News national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK