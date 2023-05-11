Breaking News
Maharashtra: Both Sena camps confident of SC verdict in their favour
DRDO scientist fell for her despite taking anti-honey trap class
Mumbai: Heatwave inevitable as mercury crosses 40°C
2,200 trees to vanish for three sewage treatment plants in Mumbai
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC poll, BJP office-bearers to be evaluated
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Soldier killed in accidental fire in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in accidental fire in Poonch

Updated on: 11 May,2023 03:05 PM IST  |  Poonch/Jammu
PTI |

Top

The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector, when the rifle of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh went off accidentally

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in accidental fire in Poonch

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in accidental fire in Poonch
x
00:00

A soldier was killed in accidental fire from his weapon along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.


The incident took place in the Krishna Ghati sector, when the rifle of Lance Naik Jasbir Singh went off accidentally, they said.



Also read: Terror case: NIA raids at multiple locations in J-K's Baramulla


Singh was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said.

On being informed, a police team visited the spot and after the completion of all the legal formalities, the body was shifted to a hospital. Police have registered a case in this connection.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news national news jammu and kashmir

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK